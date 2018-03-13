Helen Glover and Steve Backshall announce they're expecting twins! The Olympic rower and the wildlife presenter announced their news on Twitter

Congratulations are in order for Helen Glover and Steve Backshall! The couple have announced they are expecting twins this summer. The 31-year-old Olympic rower shared the exciting news on Twitter, by showing off her growing baby bump in one photo, and also posting a snap of her husband lying on the grass and looking at two chicks. "Soooo... The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!! @SteveBackshall," Helen tweeted.

Fellow rower Mathew Pinsent, a father of twins himself, replied: "Wait what? Twins? Great news. Congrats. Be afraid be very afraid. Joking aside it's a huge privilege to see them grow up." Steve jokingly chipped in: "I am afraid. Very, very afraid..." The wildlife presenter, 44, also shared the same photo collage and tweeted to his 93,000 followers: "On the boat with my three favourite people; seems this summer we'll have some little ones of our own... @Helenglovergb."

Helen is expecting twins in the summer

This will be the first children for Helen and Steve. The couple tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in September 2016, in Cornwall. Surrounded by Steve's former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, including Helen's gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour, the couple exchanged vows which they had written themselves in a picture perfect setting on a Cornish clifftop with views of St Michael's Mount.

Helen and Steve are married!

The couple married in 2016

"Everyone has seen me bawling my eyes out on national television," quipped Steve of his emotional response to Helen winning gold at Rio 2016. "I had to do all I could to not start crying again." In the vows, Helen, who looked lovely in a Pronovias gown with an illusion neckline, lace back and elegant train, described Steve as, "kind, funny, intelligent, romantic, sensitive, tough and as excitable as a Labrador puppy." Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

