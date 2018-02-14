Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are having a baby! Tom shared the exciting news on Valentine's Day

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black had some very exciting news to share with fans on Valentine's Day. The couple are expecting their first baby together! Tom, 23, announced the news on his Instagram account sharing a photo of the happy couple both holding a baby scan picture. He simply captioned the snap: "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY" along with two love hearts and an emoji depcting a family of three. Within minutes, the British Olympian was inundated with message of congratulations, with one fan writing: "OMG!!! I'm so happy for you guys! Congratulations!! Another added: "Wow! You two are fathers now! Congratulations!" while a third wrote: "Babieeeeessss!! Congrats guys!"

Tom and Dustin, an American screenwriter, have been together since 2013, and were married on 6 May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon. Dustin, 43, recently hinted that the couple were hoping to raise a family together during an appearance on BBC's Question Time. "I'm here from the United States of America, I didn't get to vote on Brexit, because in this country because I fell in love, because I call it home and because I hope to raise a family here, so I really do give a damn about how this country does and it seems like no one's got their eye on the ball, who's at the wheel of the ship," he said.

In August last year, Tom shared the first official video from his wedding to Dustin on his YouTube channel. Writing about the clip on Instagram, he told followers: "Our honeymoon feels like the perfect time to finally share our magical day," he wrote. "We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the 'LGBT+ Switchboard' and 'It Gets Better' in hopes of making things even better for future generations. You can watch the video through the link in my bio."

