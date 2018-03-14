Watch the sweet moment Robbie Williams is reunited with children Teddy and Charlton after a month The doting dad received the best welcome when he arrived home

Robbie Williams is one lucky dad! The Angels singer had spent a month away from the family home in LA, and received a lovely welcome from his two young children when he returned. Taking to Instagram, his wife Ayda Field shared adorable footage of the doting father being greeted by daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three. The pair were seen running out of the house excitedly shouting 'Daddy' over and over again, while clutching onto pictures they had drawn for him. As soon as Robbie emerged from the car, Teddy ran into his arms, as Charlton jumped up and down with delight.

Robbie Williams was delighted to see his two young children after a month of being away from them

"Btw, just to fill you in, this is how the homecoming with @robbiewilliams went," Ayda captioned the video. The star's fellow Loose Women panellists, including Linda Robson, were quick to comment on the post. "Daddies home, beautiful moment," she wrote, while Nadia Sawalha and Kay Adams, who share a joint social media account, added: "Awww." Prior to posting the video, Ayda had shared a photo of a helium balloon banner reading 'welcome home'. She told her followers that Robbie had been away for a month. "Needless to say the kids and I are very excited! Psst…don't tell him, it's a secret," she teased. Robbie had been travelling Europe on his The Heavy Entertainment Show tour.

The adorable video went down a treat with Robbie's fans

Robbie and Ayda - who have homes in both LA and the UK - often post candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, although make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."