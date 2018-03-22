Loading the player...

Proud dad Liam Payne shares new picture of baby Bear on his first birthday Cheryl and Liam are celebrating baby Bear's 1st birthday!

Happy Birthday to baby Bear! In honour of his first birthday, proud dad Liam Payne has shared a new picture of his son. The sweet snap sees the little tot gripping onto the One Direction star's thumb. Alongside the image, Liam wrote: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." Cheryl also tweeted thanking fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots." Both Liam and his girlfriend Cheryl become first-time parents last year. Since welcoming their little boy, the couple have only shared a handful of photos.

Liam Payne shared this picture of baby Bear on his first birthday

It is believed that Liam and Cheryl will host an intimate family gathering in honour of Bear's special day, and have reportedly asked their guests not to bring any presents for their son. A source told the Mail Online: "They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family. They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."

RELATED: Naughty Boy reveals who baby Bear looks like

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Liam broke his silence on the future of his relationship with Cheryl, amid ongoing split rumours. Admitting that, like all couples, they at times have their "struggles," the pop star told ES Magazine. "The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles - like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me."

Cheryl and Liam have only shared a handful of snaps of their son

The star continued: "But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me." Liam, 24, also told the publication that there is one thing that they are both in "full agreement" of, and that is to keep their son out of the public eye. Expanding on his own experiences of fame – having appeared on The X Factor aged just 14 – Liam said that he "made that choice very much for myself," and that if Bear was to start appearing in the media, he "never has the chance to go back".

MORE: Liam Payne admits relationship 'struggles' with Cheryl