Peter Andre's daughter Amelia is identical to mum Emily in rare family photo The Mysterious Girl singer is a doting dad of four

Peter Andre's daughter Amelia is the spitting image of her mum Emily! The doting dad-of-four shared a sweet photograph of his wife and two youngest children doing a spot of gardening on Saturday afternoon, captioning the photo: "Which one is which." Fans were quick to acknowledge their likeness, with both Emily and Amelia sporting the same messy bun, while Theo and Amelia twin in matching stripped tops. "Matching buns, too cute," one follower wrote, while another said: "Wow how similar do they look? Love this." A third added: "Beautiful family. can't believe the kids have grown up already."

Peter Andre's daughter Amelia and wife Emily twinned with matching hairstyles

While Peter occasionally shares pictures of his family life on social media, the protective dad makes a conscious effort to cover the faces of Amelia, four, and Theo, one, on wife Emily's request. The junior doctor prefers for her children to stay out of the limelight, although Peter's two older children, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, often appear in pictures with their famous dad, having grown up in the limelight on reality TV shows with Peter and their mum, Katie Price.

Peter is also dad to Junior and Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price

Although he has his hands fall balancing a busy working life in the public eye with fatherhood, Peter has hinted recently that he would like to have more children in the future. However, he added that wife Emily is not as keen as she is wanting to concentrate on her career – having recently gone back to work following her maternity leave. The TV presenter told The Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." Peter admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough."

It's been a busy start to the year for Peter, who spent time out in Hollywood in March while filming for his debut movie role in The Undoing. The star enjoyed mingling with a host of famous faces during his adventure, including the Jackson family, and Heidi Klum and Mel B on the set of America's Got Talent.