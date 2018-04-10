Loading the player...

Eva Longoria shows off growing baby bump two months before due date The former Desperate Housewives actress is due in June

Eva Longoria is bumping along nicely! The former Desperate Housewives star, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, has showed off her growing baby bump. Eva took to Snapchat to update fans with her pregnancy, saying: "I'm tired, I'm hitting that third trimester sleepiness. I work now for maybe ten minutes and then I have to lie down. I work and do some stuff and then I have to lie down. I'm so tired! Building a human is hard!"

Eva, 43, also gave fans another look at her blossoming bump as she prepared for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress was pictured having a nap backstage, with her hand gently resting on her bump. "I'm so excited Ellen, really!" she joked.

Eva is due in June

During the show, the mother-to-be played a game with chat show host Ellen, to decide what name to give her little boy. Eva admitted that she has no ideas for what to name her son, who is due in June. "I haven't done anything yet," she said. When Ellen asked if she had a nursery, Eva replied: "No… Should I have that by now? I don't have anything. I'm in between homes so I haven't had a chance to get a nursery ready, or a name."

The pair then used a baby name generator to come up with suggestions – including Don Julio after the tequila, Poquito Mas, which means "a bit more" in Spanish, Tequila Sunrise after the cocktail and Cinco de Mayo, the annual Mexican celebration. "It's so funny because my baby shower is going to be on Cinco de Mayo, and that's just accidental" laughed Eva. "It was the only weekend I had available." "Well it's settled, that's his name. Cinco de Mayo Longoria," Ellen said. "De Baston," Eva added, including her husband's surname. "Cinco de Mayo Longoria de Baston."