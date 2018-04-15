Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine announces she is pregnant The actress has played Fizz Brown in the ITV soap since she was a teenager

A big congratulations to Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris Farr, who are expecting their second baby together. The Coronation Street actress – who is already mum to son Albert, three - announced the happy news on Twitter on Sunday, writing: "We've got a bit of news. Our baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one." Jennie's Corrie co-workers rushed to congratulate the star, with Mary Taylor actress Patti Clare writing: "Congratulations Jen!! That's brilliant news," while Wendi Peters, who played Jenni's on-screen mum Cilla Brown, wrote: "Wonderful news. Love to all..take care."

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, added: "Oh wow Jen! Fabulous news…congrats to you all darling," while pregnant soap writer Sharon Marshall, said: "Congratulations to all three of you. Wonderful news!" Eva Price actress Catherine Tyldesley simply commented with a series of love heart emojis, and Shobna Gulati, who played Sunita Alahan, said: "Congratulations my dearest! To all of you! (Especially you as you are brewing baby)."

Jennie and Chris celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January

It's been an exciting year for Jennie and Chris, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January. The pair got married in a low-key ceremony at Trafford Town Hall in 2017, with only two witnesses present. The I'm A Celebrity star shared the news on Twitter afterwards, posting a photo of their wedding rings accompanied by the caption: "So we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day."

The pair marked the occasion with a trip to Wales, and shared photos of their meal out together on social media. Pictures showed them holding onto some rather fancy champagne flutes embellished with flowers. The couple were in good spirits as they posed for the photo, with Jennie dressed in a low-cut black dress, and Chris looking smart in a navy short sleeved shirt. Jennie simply captioned the post with love hearts and a champagne glass emoji.