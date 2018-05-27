Coronation Street's Simon Barlow actor to become a dad at 16 Alex Bain has starred in the ITV soap since 2008

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain, who plays Simon Barlow in the ITV soap, is set to become a dad at the age of 16 with his girlfriend Levi Selby, also 16. Levi took to Facebook to share a picture of her baby scan, tagging Alex and writing her due date. "8th December," she shared, along with a baby emoji and pink and blue love hearts. Alex has been in Coronation Street since the age of six, playing the troubled son of Peter Barlow. Memorable stories have included Simon's physical abuse towards adopted mum Leanne in one of the show's darkest plots. He was also named the Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards in 2009.

Alex Bain is set to become a dad

Alex isn’t the only Corrie cast member to be expecting a child. Rosie Webster actress Helen Flanagan is pregnant with her second baby with partner Scott Sinclair. The actress announced the happy news in January, and regularly shares posts of her bump with fans on social media, as well as pictures of herself with daughter Matilda, two. "Feel so blessed to be a mummy to my beautiful little girl and so lucky to be a mummy once again this summer, so excited, " she captioned one sweet post.

Helen is on maternity leave from Coronation Street, and next week fans will be able to watch her much-anticipated exit storyline on 4 June, which will see This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield star in it. The popular duo will appear briefly on the soap, as Rosie is invited to make an appearance on This Morning. It's not yet known exactly why Rosie has been asked to the studios, but she'll be joined on the iconic sofa by Gemma Winter and Craig Tinker - and a recent statement from ITV confirms that "the Weatherfield trio are invited onto the iconic daytime show after intervening in a crime. Rosie hails Holly a "fashion icon" and, in true Corrie style, the interview doesn’t go exactly as planned!"