Serena Williams reveals plans for baby number 2 The tennis champion wants to welcome a baby sister for her daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams may have only welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia nine months ago, but she's already planning baby number two! The tennis champion admitted that if it wasn't for her career she would already be pregnant again in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"If I wasn't playing tennis, I'd be pregnant right now - sorry, I'm one of those women," she said. "I've been injured so many times, and played on it, my body is used to adjusting." And Serena has already told her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, that she's hoping for another baby girl. "Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I've only been around girls my whole life."

Serena Williams has admitted she already wants another baby with husband Alexis

Serena returned to the tennis court for her first Grand Slam appearance at the French Open earlier this week, and will also be at Wimbledon, after becoming a first-time mum in September. And although she loves being a mum, Serena revealed she suffered with postnatal depression after her daughter's difficult birth, which required her to have an emergency caesarean and undergo surgery for blood clots on her lungs.

"Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it. I think people have to talk about it more because it's almost like the fourth trimester, it's part of the pregnancy," she said. "I remember one day, I couldn't find Olympia's bottle and I got so upset I started crying... because I wanted to be perfect for her."

The couple welcomed their baby girl in September

Serena recently travelled to the UK with her husband Alexis and their baby daughter to attend the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 36-year-old, who is close friends with Meghan Markle, was one of the lucky invitees to attend the intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, and recently set rumours straight about what really went on behind closed doors.

Speaking to a reporter from the Associated Press at the French Open, the star said the rumours she had won a beer pong competition during the reception were "not even remotely true," and added that she doesn't "even drink beer." Far from being annoyed at the unbelievable report, the mother-of-one admitted that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, had "a big laugh" about it.