Pippa Middleton confirms pregnancy and reveals she was lucky not to suffer from morning sickness like sister Kate The star is currently in her second trimester

Pippa Middleton has finally confirmed she is expecting her first child with her husband of one year, James Matthews. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister opened up about her exciting news in her Waitrose magazine column, confessing that she had been lucky not to feel any morning sickness, unlike her sister Kate. Writing about the first three months, the fitness columnist said: "I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal".

Pippa's sister, The Duchess of Cambridge, suffered from severe morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum, in all her pregnancies, meaning she had to be away from royal duties for several months.

Mum-to-be Pippa, 34, who is known for her love of sport, also opened up about challenges she faces adjusting her exercise regime to be as healthy as possible during the exciting nine months.

Writing about the moment she learned she was expecting, Pippa says: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine." She also reveals that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over.

News of Pippa and James' exciting news first broke in April. At the time The Sun on Sunday that the couple were "overjoyed" with the news. They got engaged in July 2016, and tied the knot at St Mark's Church in Englefield on 20 May 2017. It is believed that Pippa and James recently told close family and friends after the 12-week scan.

Pippa's baby announcement came on the same day that sister Kate welcomed her third child, Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge "could not have been more delighted", it was claimed. Kate and Pippa have a very close relationship, and the fact that they shared part of their pregnancies at the same time will no doubt have strengthened their bond even further.

