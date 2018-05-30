Josh Brolin, 50, and Kathryn Boyd, 30, expecting first baby together: see sweet announcement The couple are expecting a little baby girl

Congratulations to Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd! The couple have announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Josh, 50, took to his Instagram to share a picture of his pregnant wife, and in the caption, he wrote: "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats." Kathryn, 30, also posted on her account and said: "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way." [sic]

Deadpool 2 star Josh is already a dad to 24-year-old daughter Eden Brolin and 29-year-old son Trevor Brolin, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair. The Hollywood star was also previously married to actress Diane Lane; the former couple split in 2013 after eight years of marriage. The No Country For Old Men actor began dating Kathryn in March 2013 after she worked for two years as Josh's assistant. They became engaged in 2015 and married in North Carolina the following year.

In 2017, Josh opened up about his marriage to Kathryn, telling UsWeekly: "Oh, everything is good. When it's good, it's good... The best thing is I don't understand when people don't want to be around their wives. That's the best thing, because I don't really care to understand that." During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the father-of-two heaped praise on his wife. He explained: "You go through enough relationships where you're trying to figure it out, what does this mean, why am I so confused? And then suddenly you’re not confused. It’s something to celebrate."

