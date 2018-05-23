Christine Lampard reveals Frank's reaction to pregnancy news The couple are expecting their first child together

Christine Lampard has opened up about her first pregnancy, and the Loose Women presenter could not be more excited. Speaking to Lorraine on Wednesday morning, the 39-year-old revealed she was "feeling really good" and that Frank and her two stepdaughters are really excited about the new baby.

"I feel really good. I'm trying to do all the right things, but obviously being completely new to this, as any first-time mum will know, there's a whole list of things that I didn't know about. So I'm learning on the job," she said.

This will be the first child for Christine and Frank, who has two daughters from his previous relationship to Elen Rivas, but that doesn't mean that the footballer is any less excited about the upcoming arrival.

"He just cannot wait, very excited daddy-to-be," said pregnant Christine. "I think because the girls are so into it too, it's a lovely little kind of unit almost. We're all in this together now...We feel very grateful."

Talking about her stepdaughters' reaction, she said of Luna and Isla: "They're completely beside themselves, more so than I thought they would be. It does have to be a girl though, apparently, that's the only issue. I can't guarantee that! They're desperate for a little girl."

The star, who is currently five months pregnant, was very lucky during the first trimester, and barely suffered from any morning sickness. "I wasn't terribly sick in those early stages, which was great. A bit sort of nauseous, but nothing too major. I feel good."

Christine also revealed that the excitement was bigger in her household given that it will be her parents' first grandchild. She told Lorraine: "We are excited. You get to the stage where you don't think about it, and you think maybe it's just not going to happen, but suddenly when it does and it's involved the entire family obviously. First grandchild for my parents. My sister, as an auntie, is very excited."