Adam Thomas and wife Caroline host baby shower ahead of daughter's arrival The former Emmerdale star and his wife are expecting their second baby

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline Daly are expecting their first daughter, and marked the special occasion with a baby shower over the weekend. Adam's brother Ryan Thomas, who has had roles in both Coronation Street and Neigbours, took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the celebratory event, which he attended with his nine-year-old daughter Scarlett and girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh. The venue was beautifully decorated with a wall of white flowers and gold balloons, while guests tucked into a pink cake and personalised biscuits iced with the words 'Baby Thomas'. Other guests included Adam's former co-star Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden on the ITV soap, and Adam's twin brother, Love Island star Scott Thomas.

Adam and Caroline had a flower-themed baby shower for their baby girl

AAdam and Caroline are already parents to three-year-old son Teddy, and found out the gender of their second baby on Christmas Day. The couple shared a sweet gender reveal video on social media, showing them and Teddy popping a balloon in front of their family, which saw pink confetti fall out of it. Adam was visibly emotional as he jumped up and down with delight, and went to hug his mum as he took in the news.

Adam posed for a photo with his brothers Ryan, Scott and his mum

It's been an extra special time for Adam and Caroline, who celebrated ten years of being together on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Adam shared an illustration of the pair on their wedding day, and wrote: "10 years I’ve spent with this beautiful woman !!! 10 years !!! Can not wait to spend the rest of my life with her !!@carolinethomas23 love you Mrs Thomas ! Xxx."

Caroline looked lovely as she posed for a photo with niece Scarlett

Adam was last seen in Emmerdale in January, with his character Adam Barton leaving the Dales after falsely being accused of Emma Barton's murder. The dad-of-one revealed that he was moving on from the soap in June, telling fans that it was a "tough decision" but that he was ready for a new challenge. He said in a statement: "It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles. I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."