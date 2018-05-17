Christine Lampard opens up about her pregnancy – and how Frank's daughter reacted to the news The Loose Women panellist is expecting her first baby with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard, 39, is expecting her first baby with football star husband Frank Lampard – and they couldn’t be more thrilled! On Thursday's Loose Women, Christine opened up about the happy news to fellow panellists Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Denise Van Outen, revealing that she is 21 weeks pregnant and that she "found out a while ago" having done "seven or eight tests" beforehand. The excited star also admitted that before finding out that she was expecting, her body "did feel different, for no reason," and that now she knows, it is all she can think about. "It's incredible, takes over your whole brain, all I've been thinking about," she gushed.

A doting stepmum to Frank's two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11, Christine also revealed how the pair reacted to the news – and it sounds like they were just as excited! "My stepdaughters are excited," Christine told the panel. "I've told them that the baby can apparently hear voices at this point so they're talking to my tummy asking them who its favourite sister is." The mum-to-be added that there was just one requirement they asked for when it came to their new sibling. "They want a girl, that's their only situation," she said.

Christine and Frank took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that their family is expanding, both sharing the same picture showing the pair with Frank's two daughters and their pet dog Minnie. "The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Sharing the same sweet picture, dad-to-be Frank added, "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!!!" Celebrity friends of the couple were quick to send their congratulations, with Holly Willoughby writing: "Just sooooo excited!!! Huge love to you'all and bump!!" Nicole Appleton added: "Congratulations!! That's amazing wonderful news." Rochelle Humes said: "The best post ever!!! Just so happy for you both," while Alex Jones told her: "Ah Christine. So pleased for you!!! Lovely news."

Christine has often spoken about her thoughts on becoming a mum both on Loose Women and in interviews. "If it happens, of course it will be wonderful," she told the Mirror. "If not we have the two girls – and one is about to embark on her teenage years, so that is a whole other chapter about to happen. That is honestly where our heads are at, and we just enjoy life as best we can in between."

