Helen Flanagan shares candid breastfeeding picture with newborn daughter The Corrie actress recently welcomed her second daughter with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan is one doting mummy! The Coronation Street star has shared a series of candid family pictures after welcoming her second daughter, Delilah Ruby, with footballer Scott Sinclair last week. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 27-year-old could be seen breastfeeding her newborn baby in the park whilst keeping a watchful eye over her eldest child, Matilda. "My life now, feeding my baby girl and making sure my big girl gets lots of love," she said in the caption. "Our girls @scotty__sinclair Matilda and Delilah, so lucky, so in love with both my beautiful girls."

Helen Flanagan posted a snap of her breastfeeding

Fans have since praised the mum-of-two for sharing such an honest post, with one stating: "You look amazing and well done for being a proud breastfeeding mummy." Another added: "Another mum showing how normal breastfeeding is!!!! Well done. Best experience ever, I’ve loved every one of my breastfeeding journeys!" A third follower remarked: "You look fantastic, wish I looked a fraction of how good you look when I had my little girl… Beautiful little family."

Helen and Scott Sinclair with their newborn daughter

The sweet post comes almost a week after Helen announced her happy news. "Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz," she told her followers. "I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air, absolutely besotted so in love." Helen continued to thank the staff at Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow, where she had given birth. "Feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour xxx Thank you to all the amazing midwives at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for everything," she said.

It's been an incredible year for Helen and her partner Scott, who got engaged in May during a magical trip to Disneyland Paris with Matilda. Sporting ace Scott, 29, shared the happy news with his fans on social media shortly after he popped the question. He posted a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background. "She said YES!" he wrote, adding a ring emoji.