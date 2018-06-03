Helen Flanagan and Jacqueline Jossa showcase their bumps at the British Soap Awards Both actresses are expecting their second babies

Pregnant actresses Helen Flanagan and Jacqueline Jossa were glowing as they stepped out in East London on Saturday night to attend the star-studded British Soap Awards at the Hackney Empire. Helen – who plays Rosie Webster in Coronation Street – arrived along with her fiancé Scott Sinclair, dressing her growing baby bump in a floor-length white gown, featuring long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The 27-year-old actress accessorised her dress with a pair of white heels and a Chanel handbag, along with her glitzy engagement ring and a pair of love heart earrings. Scott, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit and a crisp white shirt.

Helen Flanagan and fiancé Scott Sinclair

It's been an exciting time for Helen, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend during a trip to Disneyland Paris last week. Scott shared the happy news with his fans on social media shortly after he popped the question, posting a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background. "She said YES!" he wrote, adding a ring emoji.

Jacqueline – who is expecting her second baby with estranged husband Dan Osborne – arrived alone to the event, and looked lovely in a navy blue dress with a lace bodice as she cradled her baby bump on the red carpet. The floor-length number featured cap sleeves and a high neckline, and was accessorised with a simple bangle and her wedding ring. Jacqueline is expecting her second baby any day now, and despite her strained relationship with her husband, she recently revealed that Dan will be present at the birth. "He'll be at the birth. He's an amazing dad," Jacqueline told the Mirror. "These things happen. Marriages have ups and downs and mine's no different.

Jacqueline Jossa looked stunning in a floor-length gown

Jacqueline and her former castmate - Max Branning actor Jake Wood – made history after becoming the first ever winners to share a prize with another soap. Both shows were awarded the Best Scene prize - EastEnders won for Lauren and Abi's rooftop fall, while Doctors were recognised for the Bollywood proposal storyline. Poignantly, Jake paid tribute to Barbara Windsor in his speech, after it was announced recently that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He told the audience: "Can I just send a big EastEnders hug out to Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott? I know I speak for everyone here when I say, we love you very much."