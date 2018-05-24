Jacqueline Jossa confirms ex Dan Osborne will be at the birth of second child The former couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Ella

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that her estranged husband Dan Osborne will be by her side when she gives birth to their second child. The former couple, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter Ella, went their separate ways last month after less than a year of marriage. "He'll be at the birth. He's an amazing dad," the former EastEnders star told The Mirror this week. "These things happen. Marriages have ups and downs and mine’s no different."

Jacqueline Jossa is expecting the former couple's second baby

Former TOWIE star Dan has since moved out of their marital home, recently confirming that he is living with a friend for the time being. "I'm still living with a mate. I left because we were arguing and it is such a waste of energy," he said during a chat with Daily Star Sunday. "The way I look at life is every day spent unhappy is a wasted day, and we were both having lots of unhappy days." He added: "I obviously still care for Jacqueline, but if we can’t make each other happy then we shouldn’t stay together. Life is too short." However, a short while later, Dan took to social media to deny that he did any such interview. "Apparently I've done an 'exclusive interview'… I haven’t done an interview with anyone about anything, let alone my private life…getting boring now people," he tweeted.

READ: Jacqueline Jossa quizzed about Dan Osborne split on Loose Women

Jacqueline, 25, is expecting her second child any day now. She and Dan welcomed their daughter in February 2015, and officially tied the knot last summer. Speaking recently to New! magazine, the soap star said she wasn't planning on having any more children in the near future. "Oh God, no!" she replied. "I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no." Soon after their split came to light, both parties took to social media to ask for privacy and to rubbish certain reports.

Loading the player...

Dan, who also has a four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship, wrote on Instagram: "Isn't always nice when your private life is very much the opposite of private… or when people are making up stories about you etc which you know aren't true but can't do anything about them... or people judging you, commenting about you etc when they don't know you... or when people taking pictures of you etc without control…" Jacqueline also tweeted: "No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don't know anything about. Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team, there is always 2 sides to every story. Stop with the nasty comments, no one deserves them. Trust me privacy please x."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence amid Dan Osborne split reports