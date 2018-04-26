Jacqueline Jossa visits hospital after fears she 'couldn't feel her baby move as much' The actress is expecting her second child with husband Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about her pregnancy worries, revealing that she went to hospital after fearing she couldn't feel her baby move that much. Speaking on her new YouTube channel, the former EastEnders actress said: "I went to the hospital last week, just because I wasn't feeling as much movement. I don't know if you remember me saying in my last vlog that I said it's a completely different pregnancy this time, which is fine, but I wasn't feeling baby move perhaps as much as I should have done."

Jacqueline, 25, added: "I think it's always best to check if you don't know, you gotta check it out." The TV star, who is expecting her second child with husband Dan Osborne, also revealed that doctors were concerned about the size of her bump. "They did a number of tests and they did send me for a scan because they said my bump is quite small. At 30 weeks I was measuring 26, which is quite scary," she said.

Jacqueline revealed she "wasn't feeling as much movement"

Thankfully, all is well, as Jacqueline continued: "I didn't really know what to think but it turns out everything is okay, I just need to keep an eye on things. But everything is going really well and we're looking good."

Earlier this month, the actress showed off her pregnancy figure as she walked the red carpet with her husband Dan. The photogenic couple attended the London premiere of new film, Rampage, with Jacqueline dressing her baby bump in a dark blue figure-hugging dress. "Gotta continue to pinch myself when we get invited to things like this, truly is wonderful and we are super lucky!!" Jacqueline wrote on Instagram. "I hope everyone has had a good hump day! Bed time for me! Good night y'all!!"

The couple are expecting their second child this summer

MORE: Jacqueline admits she feels 'ugly' and 'low' in makeup-free snap

The lovebirds are expecting their second child this summer. They are already the proud parents to three-year-old daughter, Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship. The couple know the sex of their unborn baby but appear to be keeping the gender a surprise. In an earlier vlog post, Jacqueline replied to one fan who had asked whether she was having a boy or a girl: "It's really hard to say because I already know. So I cannot answer that question!"

Loading the player...

MORE: Fans defend Dan Osborne after he shares photo kissing daughter Ella on lips