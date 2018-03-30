Jacqueline Jossa's sister reveals family heartache of losing two baby brothers The actress' sister Katrina Farrelly is running the London Marathon next month

Jacqueline Jossa's older sister Katrina has opened up about her family's secret heartache, of growing up without their two baby brothers. Katrina revealed that one of her brothers died of cot death, while the other suffered from an illness caused by lack of oxygen at birth. The mother-of-three shared her family's story as she raised money for the Lullaby Trust, a charity that raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome.

Katrina, who is running the London Marathon next month, urged people to read her story and donate money if they can. She wrote on her Virgin Money Giving page: "Some people know my family's story and some will not but I hope it touches you all enough to understand how important this charity is for all of the families who have suffered a loss of a baby in this way."

Katrina and Jacqueline lost two baby brothers

She revealed: "I personally lost two baby brothers, one due to cot death and the other was put down to cot death although he died in hospital due to an illness caused by lack of oxygen at birth. I was a young child at the time of these deaths." Katrina continued: "The devastation on my family has been clear to see and I can't think of any challenge bigger or more fitting to show my love for the charity and my support to my family in moving forward. This is a powerful motivation for me and I plan on smashing my target, so any help you could give to the cause would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all so much in advance."

The actress is pregnant with her second child

Katrina has surpassed her £2,000 target, but would no doubt appreciate even more donations. She shared the fundraising page link on her Twitter and wrote: "Please read my family's story and share and donate if you can. The count down is on and I completed 20 miles today!!" EastEnders star Jacqueline and Jacqueline's husband Dan Osborne also retweeted the post.

As the couple prepare to support Katrina on race day, Dan and Jacqueline are also looking forward to the arrival of their second baby. The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter Ella, announced Jacqueline's pregnancy in January. "Thanks for all the comments. We have a very excited Osborne house hold, although they think the baby is coming tomorrow," she told her fans. The exciting baby news comes seven months after Jacqueline, 25, tied the knot with the former TOWIE star.