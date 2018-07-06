Pippa Middleton finally shows off baby bump to the cameras – and it's the cutest The mother-to-be has been keeping a low-profile

Pippa Middleton has managed to keep her bump hidden with loose clothing and perfectly put-together outfits, but on Thursday the mother-to-be finally showed off her small baby bump as she attended Wimbledon with her brother James. In a relaxed moment, as she was preparing to take her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court, Pippa was caught side-on – a perfect angle for the cameras. She was pictured holding her clutch with her arms under her stomach, highlighting her protruding bump.

Pippa was cheering on British tennis star Kyle Edmund, who beat US player Bradley Klahn on day four of Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister is a big fan of tennis and makes a regular appearance courtside every year.

Congratulations to Pippa and James Matthews!

Loading the player...

The 34-year-old has continued to practise the sport in the second trimester of her pregnancy, writing in her column for Waitrose Weekend: "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy."

MORE: Top tips for relieving hay fever

Pippa showed off her growing baby bump

Pippa, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, went on to say that she has been "playing regularly, mostly doubles" which requires less side-to-side movement and intensity. "I haven't been giving 100 per cent to every shot, instead just enjoyed releasing energy through rallying, footwork and working on core strength," she admitted. "As I continue to play over the next few months, I've been advised to keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes and to avoid sharp turns and quick movements, particularly as I approach the due date."

The mum-to-be was caught side on

MORE: Andre Agassi just confirmed what we already knew about Duchess Kate

The mum-to-be is thought to be due in early autumn. Her pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Pippa didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."