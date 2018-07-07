Heartbroken Serena Williams misses major milestone in daughter Alexis' life: find out reason The tennis player welcomed her little Alexis in September

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left heartbroken after missing a major milestone in her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian's life - her first steps! The tennis star, who is currently competing in Wimbledon, took to Twitter to share her annoyance, admitting that training for the tennis championship got in the way. "She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," the mum-of-one tweeted. Serena, 36, made her return to the grass courts of SW19 on Monday, after taking a year away from the game to welcome her first child - who is now 10 months old - with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Twitter followers rushed to offer words of support to the seven-time Wimbledon champion, with one saying: "She missed you winning 23 grand slam titles but will still know you're the best tennis player of all time. You'll have thousands of magic moments with her don't worry!" Another said: "It's alright, she's just practising. She wanted to practise while you were gone so she can put on a better show for mama." A third post read: "My motherhood rule: the first you see is the first time it happened FULL STOP!" Another remarked: "She likely felt your presence knowing you will be there for many important moments to come."

The Twitter post comes shortly after Serena beat Kristina Mladenovic to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon. She recently spoke to reporters at the competition about the emotional moment she decided to stop breastfeeding her little girl. "Once I got to six months I felt good about [giving up breastfeeding]. Then it was just emotionally letting go," she said. "I literally sat Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it. I told her, 'Look, I'm going to stop. Mommy has to do this.' I cried a little bit, not as much as I thought I was. She was totally fine." Serena added: "After that, I lost 10 pounds in a week, I just kept dropping."

