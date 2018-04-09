Coronation Street star Kate Ford has the best response for troll who told her to get Botox The 40-year-old was targeted by a Twitter user who made cruel remarks about her appearance

Coronation Street star Kate Ford plays fearless Tracy Barlow in the ITV soap, and proved she is just as good at standing up for herself in real life after hitting back at a troll who made cruel remarks about her appearance. The 40-year-old actress was told by an unnamed woman on Twitter that she should get Botox in her forehead, but defiantly responded, tweeting: "I won’t Twitter shame but I’m a 40 year old woman and another woman has just tweeted a picture of my forehead and said she doesn’t believe in Botox but if she had a forehead like mine she would. Shame on you! You do women a disservice."

Kate Ford defended herself against cruel Botox remarks

RELATED: Kate Ford reveals secret endometriosis battle

Kate's Corrie co-stars were quick to support her, with Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley in the show, writing: "Unbelievable. I'm giving her my 'special' death glare x." Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, added: "You're kidding me??? Jealousy babe. Pure and simple – you're fit as! What a polluted soul she has. Give me a wrinkle over a [expletive] personality any day." Rosie Webster actress Helen Flanagan also spoke out, telling her friend: "That's disgusting Kate. You are beautiful inside and out and fabulous. Love you babe ignore."

The Coronation Street star was supported by her famous co-stars

RELATED: David Beckham responds to claims he has had Botox

The actress – who has played Tracy in Coronation Street on and off since 2001 – often shares snippets of her life on social media, and last year hit headlines after revealing her secret health battle. In a candid Twitter post, Kate told fans that she had been privately suffering from endometriosis, which causes cells around the body to behave like the lining of the womb. It causes severe pain, fatigue, and even infertility, and affects around two million women. The British star made her revelation after 22-year-old US singer Halsey posted a photo from her hospital bed, having undergone multiple surgeries to treat her endometriosis.