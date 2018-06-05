You'll never guess what Mariah Carey's unusual beauty secret is! Would you give this bizarre method a go?

Mariah Carey has revealed how she manages to look flawless all the time - and it turns out she uses a product that can be found in your kitchen! Known for having a soft spot for her bathtub time, the pop star has quite the indulgent twist since her trick is to bathe in milk. During a chat with the Guardian, the 48-year-old was asked whether she only used French mineral water, to which she replied: "No, I bathe in milk… sometimes I use milk as a beauty treatment. I don't want to give away all my secrets."

Quizzed on whether she prefers the milk to be hot or cold, Mariah simply stated: "Cold milk. Well, I guess if there's no clean water and I had to use mineral water, maybe I would." This top beauty secret is also adored by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby. The British presenter previously revealed that she loves a bubble bath – and her utmost favourite is by Elemis – the Skin Nourishing Milk Bath, which is priced at £43. She told Red Magazine: "I also love the Elemis Skin Nourishing Bath Milk, because I had that in the bath when Dan proposed to me."

Meanwhile, there's no denying that Mariah loves her beauty products. The mum-of-two has previously collaborated cosmetic brand M.A.C. with one of their Christmas collections. She told Glamour US that she prefers prepping her eyes with shimmery colours rather than sporting a bold lip. "I'm better off with the eyes, I don't know why," she divulged. "I can do a reddish-brown or brown lip, but not a bright red. I just don't look good in it. Over the years you learn certain things that don't look good on you, and that's one of them for me."

