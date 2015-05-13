Shakira is back in her skinny jeans three months after giving birth

Shakira's hips certainly don't lie! Despite giving birth to her second child in January, she is already back in her jeans. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Fashion, the mom-of-two said she managed to fit back into her denim duds a couple of weeks ago, after being limited to wearing "sweatpants" for the past few months.

"For a while I could only wear sweatpants because I was that intermediate size that you're not a small, you're not a large," the new mom reveals. "But right now I'm back in my jeans which is good news! But only from two weeks ago I got back in my jeans. Before it was quite sad, I couldn't even get in past my knees."

Shakira says she's back in her pre-pregnancy jeans Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Admitting that she ate "so much" during her pregnancy, Shakira says that she has since stepped up her exercise routine and is watching what she eats in a bid to get back to her pre-baby weight. "It just takes discipline and commitment and a little bit of self-restraint with food, which I love so much. But you know I still eat a lot, but just eat nutritious food and not anything excessively fattening or stuff like that," she explains. "I just keep an eye on what I eat and exercise regularly."

As for her exercise routine, Shakira likes variety. "I change it up every day so I don't get bored," she adds. "I do a little bit of boxing, some dancing, sometimes tennis or I go to the gym." However the singer does allow herself a treat from time to time. "Chocolate," she says with a smile. "I'm a chocaholic!"

The new mom gave birth in January Photo: Getty Images

Though the Colombian beauty looked chic in a black blazer, shorts and platform Christian Louboutin boots during the interview, she insists her day-to-day style is a lot more relaxed. "If it was up to me, I would just wear jeans and t-shirts, even to red carpets, but then no-one would photograph me so that would make me very sad," she laughs. "So you know, I've gotta keep up with the rest of the female population and sometimes try a little harder."

Shakira is back at work looking amazing Photo: Instagram/@shakira

The "Waka Waka" singer also shared the details of her "very simple" beauty routine. "I don't overcomplicate things much more than what they are because I don't have the time to go to spas and get beauty treatments or stuff like that. That's not made for people like me who are so busy right now," she mentions. "What I do is I remove my make-up every night, use a little bit of Vitamin C serum and that's it pretty much. Of course I use my 3D White products!"

The singer says sun block is one of her main beauty products Photo: Getty Images

Her other beauty must have is sun block since the Oral-B 3D White Ambassador lives in Barcelona with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, and their two sons, Milan, 2, and Sacha, 3 months. "With pregnancy and nursing, the hormones mean your skin tends to be more sensitive to the light," the 38-year-old states. "So it's very important to use sun block every day."