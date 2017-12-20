Inside Kourtney Kardashian's luxurious guest room The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has gone to great lengths to make guests feel comfortable

How we would love to be a guest at Kourtney Kardashian's house! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has given fans a tour of her guest room, and revealed she has gone to great lengths to ensure friends and family feel at home during their stay. Writing about the room, decorated by the family's favourite interior decorator, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kourtney explained: "I love having friends come stay with me at my house."

She added: "I always put fresh robes, bath towels, extra blankets and bottled water in the guest room, so it has a hotel vibe. Also, I love putting cool art books and Taschen coffee-table books out, so friends have something to read before they fall asleep."

MORE: Inside the Kendall-Jenner's glam rooms

Kourtney Kardashian showed fans inside her guest room

Kourtney revealed that some of her favourite pieces in the room include bedding from Legna, which she says she uses throughout her house and the vintage Moroccan rug from Mansour, which "covers the whole room and makes the space feel extra cosy". She also invested in black-lacquer table lamps from Oluce and an industrial chandelier from Remix Lighting to add to the atmosphere of the room.

"Lighting is so important to make any room comfortable, so I wanted to make sure it was addressed for the guest room, too!" Kourtney wrote in her blog post, adding: "I didn't want my guest room to be an afterthought and really wanted to make it a comfortable space with a cool vibe."

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in Calabasas

Although much of the furniture was bought especially with the guest room in mind, she did have a little bit of help from her mum Kris Jenner, who gave her the bedside tables. "I always put out glass carafes with filtered water on these tables so my guests can stay hydrated," Kourtney says.

Kourtney lives in Calabasas with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and her sister Khloe lives just around the corner. Meanwhile her mum Kris will soon live across the road from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, after purchasing a new £7.39million mansion.