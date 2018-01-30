Prince George and Princess Charlotte's rooms have Ikea furniture The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they have Ikea furniture at home during their visit to a design museum in Sweden on Tuesday

Prince William and Kate, just like the rest of us, are big fans of Ikea – and they even have it for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's bedrooms! The royal couple revealed that they are have pieces from the affordable Swedish flat pack furniture company during their visit to the National Museum of Architecture and Design in Stockholm on Tuesday. The news was revealed to Marcus Engman, Ikea's head of design, who was taking the Duke and Duchess around an exhibition of a competition for young Swedish designers – something Ikea has been involved with for 20 years.

Prince William and Kate have Ikea furniture for George and Charlotte's bedrooms

Marcus said that the couple had told them that they have Ikea furniture for their two young children's rooms. "I'm proud that we can suit everybody," he said. "That's what we want Ikea to be - for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people." Ahead of meeting William and Kate, Marcus had said: "It would be nice to know if they have any Ikea furniture. I know that the royals in Sweden have. Why would it not be possible for them? There is a great variety. Our beds are really good, and affordable. You get a lot for your money there." He added: "We have worked together with (Queen) Silvia on a project for elderly living where we have developed things together called Silviabo." Ikea's founder, Ingvar Kampard died on Saturday, and Kate and William gave Marcus their condolences on his death.

A look inside the Cambridge family's home at Kensington Palace

Kate and William made Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace their permanent base last year after relocating from the country to the city ahead of Prince George starting school in Battersea. The family home was impeccably decorated with the help of in-demand interior designer Ben Pentreath, who boasts A-lister clients including Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

At Kensington Palace, he helped Kate settle on a neutral palette for her drawing room, combining gold framed artwork and ornate antiques with cream lamps, fluffy cushions and floor-length curtains. Candles, flowers, plants and plenty of picture frames are dotted around the room to provide that homely feel. The centre focus are the two sofas and chairs in neutral tones that sit around a cushioned octagonal coffee table. Gilt detailing and tapestry rugs are also prominent.