Alex Jones reveals stylish living room as she runs around after baby Teddy The One Show presenter's 'normal duties have resumed' following her five-day challenge for Sports Relief

Alex Jones embarked on a gruelling five-day challenge around the UK as she raised money for Sports Relief last week, but now she is back to reality running around after her one-year-old son Teddy. Having been reunited with her only child, The One Show presenter took to Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse into her day at home. "Normal duties have resumed! I'm on tidy up 3 of the morning," she captioned the picture, which also revealed Alex's stylish living room.

Alex Jone's house boasts modern furnishings - and lots of baby toys!

Amidst the mass of toys sprawled across the floor, a stylish black-and-white striped rug is in view, while modern black framed windows reveal a stunning patio outside, complete with pretty flower pots and a deck chair. Alex – who lives in London with baby Teddy and her husband Charlie Thomson – often shares snippets of her house on social media, and is clearly proud of it. In 2016, the couple spent ten months renovating the property, with Alex later telling fans that she "couldn’t be happier" with the result.

The TV presenter often shares glimpses into her family home

Alex's home already has plenty of wonderful memories as baby Teddy hits important milestones. Most recently, he celebrated his first birthday in January, and to mark his special day, the 40-year-old star took to Instagram to share a rare family photo of the trio on the beach in New Zealand. Alongside it, the proud mum wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."

Alex later reflected on motherhood and her prior worries about having a baby while working her dream job as a presenter on The One Show. Talking to Mail on Sunday, she said: "I was worried I’d lose my place on the sofa, because in television you can’t take anything for granted." However, Alex added that her bosses were incredibly supportive, and made sure she was ready to return just three months after Teddy's birth.