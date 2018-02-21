Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photo of son Dylan's cool bedroom – see the snap! The star posted the rare picture on social media

Wow, Dylan Douglas is one lucky teenager! His actress mum Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a photograph of his cool bedroom with her Instagram followers, giving them all major interior design envy. The mum-of-two, who has her own furnishing line Casa Zeta Jones on QVC in America, posted the snap on Tuesday. She wrote: "@dy1and has a #CasaZetaJones make-over on his bed 😘 #StyleByZeta."

Dylan's cool bedroom Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

There are so many stylish elements in 17-year-old Dylan's bedroom, we don't know what we love the most! The room has an edgy grey, white and red colour scheme with the eye immediately drawn to the funky illuminated 'Dylan' letters above the bed. The Union Jack cushions and amazing red light fitting are fabulous matching features. Then there's the quirky guitars dotted by the window which add personality and sophisticated artwork on the wall. Catherine added the personal touch with a bedspread by her own design line.

The star's followers adored the rare glimpse into her son's life. One posted: "Wow, love his room," while another said, "Love his name on the wall." One fan wrote: "Dylan's bedroom is all kinds of cool, perfect for a true rock star: I really like how your kids' rooms totally reflect their personalities and interests, Cath." There were more compliments, as a follower posted: "Great room for a young bloke, love it."

Carys' luxurious bedroom Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

This isn't the first time Catherine has shared a photo of her children's bedrooms though - earlier in the month she posted a picture of her 14-year-old daughter Carys' room, which like Dylan's is extremely luxurious. The star wrote: "A touch of @casazetajones in @carys.douglas’ boudoir. The Medallion Comforter ❤ #StyleByZeta." Catherine's followers adored the sneak peek into Carys' bedroom. One wrote: "Love it, looks so classy." A second said: "If this is your daughter's room I don't think she is ever going to move out."

Catherine, who shares Dylan and Carys with her actor husband Michael Douglas, often speaks about her children. In a previous interview on Today, she confessed that she has been "loving" the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said. "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."