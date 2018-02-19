Inside Danny and Georgia Jones' beautiful nursery The couple welcomed their son Cooper in January

Cooper Jones is one lucky baby! McFly star Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have given fans a peek inside their baby boy's nursery, and it is kitted out with everything he could possibly want. Georgia shared a photo of the room on her Instagram page on Sunday, admitting it wasn't anywhere near as tidy as it appears in the photo.

"Our nursery currently looks nothing like this!! It's full of washing & poo covered babygro's, and bags full of nappy change supplies!! As a total clean freak this has been a big change... but cleaning is currently bottom of my list (which if you know me is pretty shocking!)," Georgia wrote, adding: "Cooper cuddles are far more important than a tidy room!"

Georgia Jones shared a photo of her son Cooper's nursery

The new mum also shared a video tour of the nursery on YouTube, revealing where they had bought all of their furniture from. As well as wardrobes, a cot and a chest of drawers from Anita's House, the couple got a changing mat and baby bath from Schnuggle.

Georgia opened up the wardrobe and revealed that among the clothes they have for baby Cooper is a Bolton Wanderers football kit, along with various pairs of shoes and trainers, ready for when he is a bit bigger. The model also showed the "highly organised drawers" she had prepared for the birth of her baby boy, which were filled with nappies, cotton wool, baby wipes and various baby cleaning products, as well as neatly folded babygros. Completing the nursery set-up was a grey rocking chair from Baby Grey, and shelving from Scandi Born, with various toys and Peter Rabbit books on display.

Danny and Georgia welcomed their first child together in January, and introduced him in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. Speaking about becoming a dad, Danny told HELLO!: "I keep looking at him and going we created him, we created those ears, those fingers, those toes." Georgia added: "It just melts my heart to see them together. As soon as Cooper was born and he went straight on to Danny’s chest, he was in bits."

