Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux 'selling Bel-Air home' after marriage split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are reportedly selling their dream home in Bel-Air following their split. The couple, who announced on Thursday that they had "lovingly" parted ways after two years of marriage, recently showcased the beautiful residence in the new issue of Architectural Digest.

Speaking to the magazine, Jennifer said she and Justin had designed the property together, and tied the knot in the garden of the lavish home in August 2015. Photos shared on the magazine's Instagram page show Jennifer's impeccable living room. "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential," the actress said, pointing out her vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged around the room. Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley, who noted that the screen star "is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze – materials that have real substance and depth". He added: "No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

Giving an insight into her home life, Jennifer, 49, revealed that she spent Sundays with her husband, cooking and lounging by the pool. "We put out a mean taco bar, and the chilli's pretty good in the colder months," she said. The Horrible Bosses actress also admitted that she is more picky about her upcoming projects. "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be," she said.

Jennifer and Justin announced their separation in a statement on Thursday, saying that they remained friends following the split. The statement, which was released by Jennifer's longtime publicist, stated: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

