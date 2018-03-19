Geri Horner gives fans a peek inside her beautiful kitchen The Spice Girls singer lives in Hertfordshire with her husband Christian Horner

Geri Horner has given her fans serious home envy after sharing a photo of herself cooking Sunday lunch with daughter Bluebell. The Spice Girls singer showcased her culinary (and interior design) skills in a picture taken in the beautiful Hertfordshire estate she shares with husband Christian Horner, Bluebell and their one-year-old son Montague.

The image shows Geri standing at the oven with two saucepans, while Bluebell is in the background preparing food. "Hello, we're in full production Sunday lunch," Geri captioned the post, which soon attracted admiring comments from her 655,000 Instagram followers. "Love the kitchen," one comment read. "That stove is awesome!" another wrote.

Geri Horner shared a photo of her kitchen on Instagram

Geri appears to have plenty of space for cooking a roast for her family; the 45-year-old has a huge white Aga range cooker, which comes complete with four separate ovens and a warming plate to keep her roast warm before serving. The stylish kitchen has a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring, but Geri has added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the oven.

It is not the first time Geri has shared a glimpse inside her stunning country home; the mum-of-two hosted the Spice Girls' reunion at her house in February, with their comeback photo offering a unique look at Geri's living room. The spacious room has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Geri hosted the Spice Girls reunion at her Hertfordshire home

The open double doorway leads through to Geri's dining room, which appears to have a large wooden dining table and a black display cabinet, which also holds various home accessories and keepsakes, with a number of family portraits hung on the wall above it.

