Loading the player...

The Queen just revealed where she keeps her BAFTA Her Majesty was awarded with the honour in 2013

It has been five years since the Queen was presented with her honorary BAFTA, and now we have finally been able to see where she displays the award. Her Majesty has placed the prestigious award alongside a selection of family photos on a cabinet in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, new photos have revealed.

The award could be seen in the background as the Queen held an audience with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, on Wednesday. It is displayed next to special family mementos including a framed portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and a photo of the entire royal family gathered together.

The Queen's BAFTA can be seen on display in Windsor Castle

Several other photos of the royals have been placed on display around the Oak Room, which is where the monarch often hosts meetings with prestigious guests. The lavish room has a bright red carpet, with white walls that are adorned with a large piece of artwork hung in a gold frame. An electric radiator can also be seen behind the door, once again showing the monarch's thrifty approach to keeping rooms in the castle warm.

STORY: The surprising household item the Queen has in Windsor Castle

It's not surprising the Queen's BAFTA is on display at Windsor Castle, as that is where she was presented the award by Sir Kenneth Branagh in 2013. Her Majesty appeared delighted to accept the honour, which she was presented with in recognition of her patronages of the film and television industries. Throughout her monarchy, the Queen has been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

Her Majesty was presented with the award in 2013

The royal family also have a long history of involvement with BAFTA, dating back to 1959 when Prince Philip was appointed its first president. Since then, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma and HRH Princess Anne have been Presidents of the Academy, while the monarch's grandson, the Duke of Cambridge took over the role in 2010.

MORE: Get a rare insight into the Queen's apartments as they undergo renovation work