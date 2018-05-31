Take a peek inside Victoria Beckham's stylish office The fashion designer works in central London

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to showcase one of her new designs on Wednesday, offering fans a peek inside her office in the process. The mum-of-four has a large private office at her fashion label's headquarters in London - although it is not as tidy as you might expect!

Due to the nature of Victoria's work, several items of clothing and pieces of footwear can be seen scattered around the room, many of which are likely to be samples of her new collection, but could also offer her the opportunity to do an outfit change at work. There is a mirrored cabinet in which the fashion designer captures her outfit of the day posts, that also offers a glimpse at the other furniture behind.

At the back of the room is a black floor-to-ceiling cabinet with sliding doors, with another photo showing Victoria has a number of books and files on display inside. The 44-year-old's wooden desk sits directly in front, while there is also a rail of clothes along the wall.

The spacious office has a black leather double sofa and chair where Victoria can host meetings with her team, as well as a wooden coffee table where numerous bags and a candle can be seen sitting on top. Victoria has ensured her office remains private by hanging solid wooden shutters at the two windows, while there is a black-and-white framed print mounted on the wall between them, which may be a family portrait.

Victoria is primarily based in London but often travels to New York and Paris to work on her fashion label. Her office is in Battersea, around four miles away from the family home in Holland Park, west London, she shares with husband David Beckham and their children.

The couple moved into the stunning property in 2016 after spending an estimated £8million on renovation work, and occasionally share photos from the perfectly-styled residence in social media posts of family life with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.