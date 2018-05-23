Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' daughter's stylish nursery The celebrity couple live in Essex with children Alaia-Mai and Valentina

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have great taste when it comes to interior, right down to their children's very stylish nursery. The celebrity couple live in Essex with their young daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, one, and regularly share snippets of their family life across social media. And on Tuesday, Marvin took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his children playing in their nursery of dreams, which featured a personalised flower print tent with both his daughter's names embroidered on it, as well as a play kitchen and a giant dolls house. The room is decorated with an ultra-modern gold and white zig zag wallpaper and grey and white foam floor tiles – a safe and popular choice of flooring for child-friendly rooms in the house. The nursery also benefits from lots of natural light as a result of a large window.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' daughters have a gorgeous nursery to play in

It's been an extra-special week for the Humes family, who celebrated Alaia's fifth birthday on Sunday. Both Rochelle and Marvin took to their respective Instagram sites to pay a public tribute to their first-born. Rochelle posted a throwback photo of her and Alaia as a baby in the bath, writing besides the sweet image: "Happy 5th Birthday to the little girl that made me a Mummy. Smart, Caring, Confident, Funny, but best of all Kind. I’m so proud to call you mine, please don’t grow any more." Marvin, meanwhile, shared one of his "favourite photos" of him and Alaia walking on the beach. "This will forever be one of favourite photos of me and my little best mate..can’t believe our baby girl is 5 today! Happy Birthday Lai-Lai x," he wrote.

The celebrity couple often share glimpses of their home

Rochelle recently opened up about her two daughters while talking to HELLO!, revealing their close sisterly bond. "Alaia taught her [Valentina] to say 'hiya' when she pretends to have conversations on her pink toy phone," she said. It also sounds like Alaia is already taking after her fashionable mum. "She often asks to dress herself now and has come down in everything from a swimsuit to a little biker jacket and sunglasses," she said. "She tries on my make-up and clothes. With two girls growing up, I've got years of this in store."

