Meghan Markle may now call Nottingham Cottage her home rather than Toronto, but we're sure there's one detail the soon-to-be royal has incorporated into her new residence - her love of home fragrances and candles. The former Suits star often used to give fans an inside peek at her former home on her now-deleted Instagram page, and luxury candles and reed diffusers could often be seen on display.

One of the pieces Meghan had on her bedside table was a Le Labo Santal 26 candle. These scented candles are hand poured in Mississippi and have a spicy, leathery and musky scent to fill your home with fragrance, they're currently available from Selfridges and cost £52.

Another favourite brand of Meghan's is Diptyque. The 36-year-old had the brand's Figuier candle in her bedroom. The all-natural candle promises to bring "the warmth and atmosphere of the Mediterranean" into the home, and costs just £26 for one of the smaller candles, or £47 for the larger option.

Rather fittingly, Meghan also had a Tom Dixon 'Royalty' diffuser in her bedroom. The black rattan reeds are displayed in a stainless steel and glass vessel, with the scent said to have notes of earl grey, leather and strawberries. The quintessentially British scent wouldn't be out of place in Meghan's new home, and costs £65 for a 200ml bottle.

Meghan also adds extra fragrance to her home by having fresh flowers on display, many of which she used to cut from her garden to add a pop of colour to each room. "Always buy yourself flowers. Especially peonies," she previously wrote on Instagram. It is an attitude she appears to maintain since her move to London; Meghan has been spotted shopping for flowers close to her Kensington Palace home, so no doubt she still loves to have peonies and other fresh blooms scattered around.

The actress may soon have a new home to decorate, as it has been reported that the Queen may give Prince Harry and Meghan one of the luxurious properties on her Sandringham estate as a wedding gift. It's not yet known which property the monarch has reserved for Harry and Meghan, but she may well gift York Cottage to the newlyweds.