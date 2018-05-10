Zoe Ball's new garden is blooming beautiful! Take a look The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter moved into her new home in February

Zoe Ball couldn't resist sharing a photo of her beautiful garden with fans on Wednesday. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter moved into her new home in Ditchling, East Sussex in February, and we can see what attracted her to the stunning £970,000 property!

The walled garden is currently in full bloom with purple wysteria climbing up and along the brickwork and over the top of her garage. Further potted plants and trees are scattered around the garden while a bird house is mounted on the wall, creating a picture-perfect scene. "Wisteria hysteria. Purple reign," Zoe captioned the photo, which soon attracted scores of admiring comments from her fans.

Zoe moved to the picturesque cottage earlier this year, relocating from her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim. Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

The mum-of-two also told her radio listeners that her new home, which set her back £970,000, is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer." The 47-year-old posted a picture on Instagram in February documenting the move. "Best moving crew. Thank you mahoussive amounts for aceness," she wrote alongside a picture of the team outside her new abode, which features a walled courtyard and a modern interior.

Zoe's decision to relocate came amid a challenging year, which followed the suicide of her cameraman boyfriend Billy Yates last May. However, the TV personality has found happiness once again with boyfriend Michael Reed, also 47, and the pair took a holiday to Jamaica together in April.

