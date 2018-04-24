Michelle Keegan shares a peek inside her dreamy bathroom The Our Girl star is spending some time back at the home she owns with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has given us fashion and home décor inspiration with an Instagram post showing off a gorgeous dress from her new Very collection. The Our Girl star posed in her bathroom to show off the chic candy-striped dress, and as much as we were taken by the summery ensemble, we were also wowed by her luxurious bathroom, complete with free-standing bathtub and a fresh white colour scheme.

The 30-year-old posed for a selfie in front of the bathroom mirror, giving a glimpse at the bath, which has taps in the centre and a silver caddy placed over the top, so that Michelle can relax comfortably with her essentials close to hand. A built-in shelf next to the tub holds the actress' toiletries, while an additional wooden mirror is wall-mounted above, offering a glimpse at additional white shelving on the opposite wall.

Michelle Keegan gave a glimpse inside her bathroom on Instagram

Michelle owns a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property with her husband Mark Wright in Essex, and occasionally gives a glimpse inside the stylish home on social media. Writing in her blog for HELLO! Online in 2014, the actress shared photos of some of the furniture they had selected for their bedroom, showing they had chosen glamorous mirrored bedside tables and console table, plus dazzling chandelier lights to transform their home into "a real sanctuary".

No doubt Michelle will since have added some pieces from the homeware collection she designed for Very, which is said to reflect Michelle's love of "hotel glamour and modern femininity" and also takes inspiration from the season's biggest fashion trends and colours, including millennial pink, muted grey and mixed metallic shades.

The Our Girl star previously shared photos from her home on her HELLO! blog

The former Coronation Street star and her husband have each spent extended periods of time away from home since they moved in 2014; while Michelle travelled for months filming her role in the BBC drama Our Girl, Mark is currently based in Los Angeles, where he works as a presenter for US entertainment show Extra.

