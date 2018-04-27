Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's LA home is what dreams are made of The model opened the doors to her house in the new issue of Vogue

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has opened the doors to the Beverly Hills home she shares with Jason Statham and their son Jack - and it is truly beautiful. The supermodel opened up about her life in Los Angeles in a video for the latest installment of Vogue's 73 Questions series, saying the best part of living there is "the sunshine and the easy L.A. lifestyle."

The 31-year-old filmed the video on her birthday, 18 April, and appeared relaxed in a white T-shirt, black trousers and minimal makeup as she stood barefoot in the entrance to her home, which is lined with pink roses. Although she is British, Rosie has lived in the US for seven years, and when asked if she still lives in the UK, she answered: "In my heart."

Rosie opened her and Jason's home up for the Vogue 73 Questions series Photo: YouTube/Vogue

After living in the United States for seven years, the model noted that her favorite spot is "the beach" and her favorite place to grab a cocktail is "Nobu Malibu at sunset." In another portion of the series, Rosie showed off the couple’s sitting room, which features minimalist décor set to a backdrop of large picturesque windows that give viewers a glimpse of the backyard. When asked about her favorite scent the Transformers star replied, “My baby,” making reference to her and Jason’s ten-month-old son Jack.

The model and her fiancé have lived in the Beverly Hills home since 2015 Photo: YouTube/Vogue

In true British fashion, Rosie treated her guest to a cup of tea and showed off her open concept kitchen. Rosie then moved the interview to her backyard, which is furnished with a light wooden table and matching patio furniture. Rosie and Jason purchased the $12.3 million home in 2015. In addition to the beautiful rooms the former Victoria’s Secret model showed off during the video, the house includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms spread throughout 5,600 square feet.

