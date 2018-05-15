Jennifer Lopez gives us an inside peek at her beautiful kitchen The Jenny from the Block singer lives in a £20million Manhattan penthouse

Jennifer Lopez couldn't resist showing off the beautiful Mother's Day gifts she received from her children on Sunday, offering fans an inside peek at her beautiful kitchen in the process. The Jenny from the Block singer, who lives in a £20million Manhattan penthouse, shared a video of the beautiful framed family photos, flowers and cards she received from twins Emme and Max, which were lined up on her kitchen worktop.

"To my beautiful family I love you all soooo much!!!" Jennifer captioned the clip. As well as showing her special gifts, the clip offered a look at the 48-year-old's kitchen, which had marble worktops and a gas hob, which had two espresso makers and a red saucepan resting on the top. When the camera pans around, fans can see the incredible open display of glasses that sits on shelving hanging over the island unit, while in the background there are some jars that appear to be filled with chocolate biscuits – a treat for her ten-year-old twins, no doubt.

Jennifer Lopez lives in a £20million penthouse in Manhattan

Jennifer lives in a four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom duplex that is spread over the fifth and sixth floors of the exclusive Manhattan building, The Whitman, where other famous residents include former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.

GALLERY: See inside Jennifer Lopez's New York penthouse

J.Lo's apartment has been described as the "crown jewel" in The Whitman building, and it's easy to see why. The duplex spans 6,250 square feet of indoor space, and also has over 3,000 square feet of private outdoor space over two levels. Meanwhile, the building offers residents luxurious facilities, a 24-hour doorman and views across Madison Square Park, it's easy to see what first attracted J.Lo to the property in 2014.

J.Lo gave fans a peek inside her kitchen on Instagram

Jennifer spent $22million (around £16.7million) on the apartment according to property website Trulia, but listed it for sale at $27million (around £20million) in October 2017. The 48-year-old has an amazing property portfolio which includes a £21million estate in Bel-Air, plus a home in the Hamptons, which she recently showcased in an exclusive interview with our sister brand, HOLA! USA.

GALLERY: See more of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens