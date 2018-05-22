Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare photo of 3 babies in incredible family home The father-of-four was enjoying some family time on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of his three youngest children at their family home on Tuesday. The footballer and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez could be mistaken for any young family as they sat at their dining table with 11-month-old twins Eva and Mateo, and six-month-old daughter Alana Martina. "Good morning," Cristiano captioned the photo which was shared with his 126 million Instagram followers.

Not only did the family photo show just how much the footballer's youngest children have grown, but it also offered a peek inside their home. The room they were in had a glass dining table and large windows looking out into the garden, with small blue and pink children's chairs in the background.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo with all three babies on Tuesday

It comes just two days after Cristiano shared a photo from his living room, as he cuddled up on the sofa with Georgina. The pair lounged on a midnight blue velvet sofa that has been topped with large white cushions. Behind them on the wall there were a number of sweet black-and-white family photos hanging in silver frames, including a snap of the footballer with his eldest child, Cristiano Jr, and another of him with his son and girlfriend on the red carpet.

Cristiano and his family live in Madrid, in a house that is said to be worth £4.8million and boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a trophy room. The 33-year-old occasionally showcases the luxury residence on his Instagram account, with other images revealing decadent design touches such as marble flooring, dazzling chandeliers and ornate mirrors.

The footballer also gave a glimpse inside his living room

Meanwhile, Georgina previously shared a photo from inside the nursery that their three youngest children share. The 24-year-old revealed all three babies sleep side-by-side, with their own white cots, changing tables and drawers to store their clothes. The spacious room also has a neutral colour scheme, with a large bear silhouette lit up on the walls.

Cristiano welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother last June. Five months later, he and Georgina welcomed their first child Alana Martina at a Madrid hospital. Discussing their growing family, Georgina exclusively told HELLO! Magazine: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever." Their child is Ronaldo's fourth child; the Real Madrid star also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. The model added: "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."