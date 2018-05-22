Khloé Kardashian shares peek inside baby True's nursery – complete with £3,300 cot The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her daughter in April

Khloé Kardashian has shared a peek inside her daughter True's nursery, and it as fabulous as you would imagine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, gave fans a glimpse of the luxurious room on her official website and app on Monday.

In a teaser photo posted on Instagram, Khloé showed a pink bunny toy sat in True's cot. The baby has a colourful flamingo print bedsheet and a Vetro Lucite cot – the same style that Kim Kardashian has used for her three children, North, Saint and Chicago. "I'm obsessed with True's Nursery Works Lucite Vetro crib!" Khloé wrote. "It's feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery. Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves."

Khloe Kardashian gave a peek at True's nursery

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also said to be fans of Vetro Lucite; Retailing for $4,500 (around £3,345), the cot is described as the first "100 per cent recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib on the market". It is handmade and laser-etched, with clear sides to offer an unobstructed view of babies. Khloé has also added to the stylish room with white furniture, a rocking horse, large lamb toy and a pink-and-white butterfly mobile hanging over the cot.

Khloé has this Vetro Lucite cot in True's nursery

Khloé and her siblings have each gone to great lengths to create stylish and luxurious nurseries for their children. While Kim and Khloé both have the same acrylic cot, youngest sibling Kylie Jenner reportedly opted for 100 per cent natural furniture, choosing only organic and sustainable products.

Baby True Thompson was born in April

According to TMZ, Kylie spent $3,500 (£2,502) on a changing table by Bancroft and $400 (£286) on an organic cot mattress. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott also reportedly bought cute wooden teether bears, carved in wood from the native forests of the south of Chile - all items are by online retailer Petit Tresor.

