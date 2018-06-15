Loading the player...

The affordable homeware buys Amanda Holden loves – and you will too Now you can recreate her beautiful Surrey home

While Amanda Holden's house demonstrates her lavish taste (a £9,000 bed and £2,000 fridge are among her most extravagant buys), she does mix high end pieces with more affordable buys, many of which cost under £150. From rugs to lamps, see some of the most budget-friendly home accessories that Amanda has in her Surrey and Cotswolds homes…

Graham & Green pineapple lamp

Amanda has added lots of kitsch and quirky touches throughout her home, including this Graham & Green pineapple lamp. The homeware label has a number of tropical pineapple accessories including bookends and candle holders, along with this lamp which costs £125.

Geometric print Bundleberry by Amanda Holden at QVC rug

As the proud creator of her Bundleberry collection for QVC, it's no wonder Amanda has some of the designs in her home! The Britain's Got Talent judge has a black-and-white geometric print rug on the floor in her lounge, which is an affordable buy at £30.

Cole & Son wallpaper

Make a statement like Amanda Holden with this Pompeian wallpaper from Cole and Son. The diamond effect design features a grey and white design on a bold mustard background, and is available for £85 per roll from wallpaperdirect.com.

Nesting metal storage trunks from Bundleberry by Amanda Holden at QVC

Amanda has another of her own designs in her guest bedroom – these nesting metal storage trunks. The trunks have been placed by the side of the bed and act as a bedside table, but also double up as extra storage. They cost £108 for three nesting trunks.

John Lewis rug

The Britain's Got Talent judge has added a pop of colour to the living room at her Cotswolds cottage with a duck egg blue rug from John Lewis. The smallest size of the rug costs £50, with prices increasing to £160 for the larger size.