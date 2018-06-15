Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby's beautiful garden will give you some summer inspiration The This Morning presenter lives in London with her husband and three children

Looking for gardening inspiration? Look no further than Holly Willoughby's perfectly-preened garden at her family home in London. The This Morning presenter has occasionally given fans a peek at the sprawling outdoor space in Instagram posts shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, and just like any family garden it has some children's toys and games on the lawn, including a slide where children Harry, Belle and Chester can play.

The garden is a place where the family can unwind and relax together, and while Belle plays with her dolls' house on the lawn, Holly can put her feet up after a busy week at work on the patio. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin have put a stylish and hard-wearing rattan dining table and chairs on their patio area, where they can enjoy al fresco dinners together in the summer.

The glass-topped table can be seen in the background of a couple of Holly's Instagram posts, and is a similar style to the rattan table fellow daytime TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has in the garden of her home. If you've been inspired by Holly and Lorraine, you can pick up similar rattan garden furniture for as little as £109 for a two-seater Bistro table at Tesco. Wayfair, Argos and Next also have stylish rattan tables and seating available.

Holly and Dan have also added a border filled with colourful plants around the edges of their garden, as well as a Wisteria plant that climbs up the side of their house. "Mother nature's way of welcoming us home… so beautiful!" Holly previously captioned a photo of the plant in full bloom.

While Wisteria typically only blossoms around April, it is a beautiful addition to any garden year-round. And you can get your hands on blue, white, pale pink or dark pink variations of the plant from Aldi stores for £9.99, making it an affordable yet long-lasting addition to your garden.

Holly appears to have a flair for both gardening and interior design, and often shares glimpses inside her family home on social media. The 37-year-old has kitted out the residence with stylish furnishings and accessories, but much like her outfits, pieces are generally refreshingly affordable, with Emma Bridgewater among her favourite designers.

