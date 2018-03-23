Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby has the 'perfect' gift for son Chester – see what it is The mum-of-three showcased the gift on Instagram

Holly Willoughby's son Chester is a big fan of dinosaurs, judging by a gift she showcased on Instagram. The This Morning presenter took to social media to share a photo of a personalised mug she had received from pottery brand Emma Bridgewater, telling her followers: "It's just perfect."

The special gift was a white mug painted with colourful dinosaur motifs and Chester's name in red. It is from the brand's dinosaur collection, with prices starting at £14.95 for a small mug, plus an additional £1 for each letter painted on. She could also treat Chester to the rest of the range, which includes a hand-painted dinosaur plate (from £17.95), and a dinosaur cutlery set (£12), presented in a dinosaur patterned tube.

Holly appears to be a huge fan of Emma Bridgewater, and has previously shared photos featuring her other personalised mugs – a Christmas-themed Holly design, and another that is painted with the word "Granny" and an array of colourful hearts.

And the mugs are not the only pieces Holly owns from the retailer; other images shared from the 37-year-old's family home show that she has the complete multicolour polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest that takes pride of place on her kitchen worktop.

Holly lives in London with her husband Dan and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. Aside from her beloved pottery, Holly has kitted out the family home with stylish furnishings and accessories, with on-trend details such copper kitchenware, marble tiles and a neon light. The Celebrity Juice star's sense of style has won her praise among her legion of loyal fans, and also seen her join forces with Dunelm to launch her own range of bedding and soft furnishings.

