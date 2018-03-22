Loading the player...

Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares a peek inside their luxurious home The proud mum shared a photo of her son Cooper learning to walk on Instagram

Ronan Keating's wife Storm has given fans a glimpse inside the beautiful home they share with their baby son Cooper. The doting mum took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her 11-month-old son learning to take his first steps with a walker on Wednesday, and showcased their stylish hallway in the process.

"Pretty happy with himself," Storm captioned the sweet snap, which showed Cooper smiling as he walked across the tiled flooring with the aid of a zebra-shaped walker. And it appears he has plenty of space to explore; behind him was a wide hallway with wooden flooring and a grand piano, where his dad Ronan no doubt enjoys playing music. The entrance is light and airy, with plenty of natural sunlight streaming in from outside. Meanwhile, an open staircase appears to lead to a mezzanine open landing upstairs.

Storm Keating shared a photo of her son Cooper at home

Storm later shared a photo of Ronan and Cooper relaxing in the sprawling garden of their property, telling her followers: "Hard to believe these fields were covered in snow only two days ago! #feelslikesummer #mytwoboys #enjoyingthesunshine #inthebackyard #daddyshomefromwork."

Ronan and Storm relocated to their beautiful country home in 2016, with Storm writing on her official blog that the property is "a quick drive into London and very convenient to Heathrow Airport" but still allowed them to feel like they're "miles away from everything".

Ronan and Cooper enjoyed the early spring sunshine in the garden

Explaining why they had fallen in love with the place, Storm added: "We were pining a stripped back lifestyle in the fresh air… wide open spaces… peace and simplicity... all the things a home in the country could provide.This move was a no-brainer for us, it was the perfect way to 'earth' us amid all the chaos of our careers and nurture our souls in the most simplistic was possible."

She also said that living in the countryside was "total bliss", and she enjoyed waking up to beautiful views across rolling green hills. "It's a beautiful way to start the day and I don't think I'll ever take that for granted," Storm wrote. "It's magic!"