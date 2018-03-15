Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip share gorgeous 70th wedding anniversary portrait

A gorgeous new portrait has been released in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70thwedding anniversary on Monday, November 20. The photo, which is the first in a collection of pictures that were taken at the start of this month, show the 91-year-old monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, posing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty looks lovely in a cream day dress by Angela Kelly, which she also wore at the Diamond Wedding Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving. She accessorized the classy look with a Scarab brooch pinned to her chest. The yellow gold brooch, carved ruby and diamond, was a personal gift from the Duke to the Queen in 1966.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip commemorated their 70th wedding anniversary with a beautiful portrait Photo: MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS/Redux

The photograph, taken by Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, shows the royal couple framed by Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The second photo, which will not be released until later on Sunday, November 19, exhibits a sequence of pictures of the Queen and Philip.

The marriage of the-then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947 attracted worldwide attention. Distribution of the official wedding images, by the photographer Baron, were the first assignment of a new photo agency, Camera Press, which also celebrates its' 70th anniversary this year.

On Monday, the couple will host a special family dinner at Windsor Castle. The state apartments will be closed all day, Windsor Castle's official website notes, giving the royals as much privacy as possible. Members of the royal family who are expected to attend include the Queen and Prince Philip's four children: Prince Charles, who has just celebrated his 69th birthday this week, Princess Anne, 67, Prince Andrew, 57, and Prince Edward, 53. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will have just returned from their tour of the Caribbean.