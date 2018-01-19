Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their UK tour in Wales

As Meghan Markle prepares to join the royal family on her May 19 wedding day, the former Suits star is already getting a taste of royal life. On Wednesday, as she joined future husband Prince Harry to continue their get-to-know Britain tour in Cardiff, Wales, the royal bride-to-be met flag-waving fans on walkabout and chatted to well-wishers. Giving her a taste of her Hollywood past, Meghan signed at least one autograph – something that will be a no-no according to protocol once she's a royal. Both Harry and Meghan, though, were greeted with rock star cheers by crowds who had waited for hours outside Cardiff Castle for the Prince and his fiancée to arrive. After being held up by a train delay for about an hour, the couple finally made it to the city from London by mid-afternoon.



Meghan and Harry were greeted with a warm welcome at Cardiff Castle Photo: Getty Images

The pair's visit to Wales is their third official engagement, coming after their successful visits to Nottingham and Brixton in south London, as Harry introduces Los Angeles native Meghan to places around the UK. The two were characteristically stylish with Prince Harry looking dapper in a dark blue coat, and Meghan going for her signature neutrals in a black coat by Stella McCartney.

After their walkabout, the couple headed inside the Castle to get a tour of Cardiff's landmark building, which has a history dating back more than 1,000 years. Later in the day, they were expected to travel to community and leisure center Star Hub, check out StreetGames, which works to make sport accessible to all young people, and also meet young women involved with the UsGirls project, set up with the aim of encouraging female participation in sports across the UK.

The royal couple have embarked on a get-to-know Britain tour, with previous visits to Nottingham, England and London's Brixton district Photo: WENN/Cover Images

It has been a very exciting week for royal watchers, with outings by both Harry and Meghan, and another favorite royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, over the past few days. On Monday, the Cambridges made a joint visit to Coventry, England, where Duchess Kate came to the rescue of a sick child during the engagement. The pregnant royal also embarked on a solo engagement in London the following day, which including a tennis event where she conceded that she's much less sporty now that she has 'lots of babies'.

