The Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding party: details revealed The royal couple celebrated with close friends and family at Windsor Castle

The Queen, 91, and Prince Philip, 96, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a lavish party at Windsor Castle on Monday night. While the event was shrouded in secrecy, as the royals were marking a private occasion, some details have emerged. According to the Daily Mail, Joanna Lumley was master of ceremonies at the bash, while singer Dillie Keane – one third of cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda – entertained guests with a special performance. She was accompanied on the piano by Michael Roulston.

Guests sat down for a decadent meal of langoustine and pheasant. For pudding, they enjoyed a slice from a replica of the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding cake. An ice sculpture, with the letters E and P intertwined, also served as decoration. The menu differed to the couple's actual wedding breakfast, when in November 1947, the-then Princess Elizabeth and her new husband dined on filet de sole Mountbatten to start, followed by a partridge casserole, potatoes, green beans and salad. They finished with a bombe glacée named after the Princess, other sweet treats and fresh fruit.

The Queen and Prince Philip hosted a dinner at Windsor Castle

Monday's dinner marked a very important milestone in the Queen and Prince Philip's love story. They invited a select number of guests on their platinum wedding anniversary, including their four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The couple's grandchildren were also in attendance.

Princes William and Harry were pictured arriving at Windsor with William's wife Kate, who had borrowed the Queen's four-strand pearl choker for the occasion. Harry's actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, who is in London having finished filming Suits in Toronto, was not invited. This is most likely because of the 'no ring, no bring' rule. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Mike and Zara Tindall and the Duke and Duchess of Kent also attended.