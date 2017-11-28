Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding to take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor The couple will tie the knot in May

Prince Harry has revealed that he will marry his fiancée Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May – where photography is usually strictly forbidden. The wedding, which will be taking place in the spring of 2018, will be an intimate affair, with the ceremonial space holding a maximum capacity of 800 guests. The location would also be ideal for the Queen and Prince Philip who spend a lot of time at their home in the castle. Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh have attended a number of gatherings in the Chapel, including the 150th anniversary of the Royal College of Organist, as well as services on Easter Day and Garter Day.

St George's Chapel was as well the wedding venue chosen by Harry's father Prince Charles when he married the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and for the marriage of the Queen's eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, to Autumn Kelly in 2008. The chapel is also famed for being the resting place for many of the deceased monarchs and royal family members. The chapel holds personal significance for Prince Harry - it was where he was christened in 1984, and, according to the Church of England rules, is therefore also able to marry there. Many had speculated Harry would choose instead to marry in St Paul's Cathedral where his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, where married in 1981.

St George's Chapel is the place of worship at Windsor Castle. The Chapel is the spiritual home of the Order of the Garter – the senior order of British Chivalry - and is governed by the Dean and Canons of Windsor. It is surrounded by the Horseshoe Cloisters and the Henry VII gate, ensuring privacy for those in attendance.