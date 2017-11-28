Loading the player...

Camilla praises future step daughter-in-law Meghan Markle: 'America's loss is our gain' The Duchess of Cornwall has said that the royal family are "thrilled" by the engagement

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken fondly about her future step daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, following her engagement to Prince Harry. During a visit to Stock-on-Trent with Prince Charles, Camilla said that the royal family was "absolutely thrilled" by the news, adding: "It's brilliant and as I said, America's loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted. As you can see, they are so happy. Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it's a real joy to have a bit of good news for once. As I said before, we are delighted."

The couple announced their engagement on Monday

Camilla also called Meghan a "star" during the visit. Prince Charles announced the exciting news that his youngest son was engaged in a statement posted to Twitter, which read: "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle." Speaking about Meghan meeting Prince Harry's father in their first TV interview as an engaged couple, Harry said that they got to know one another by "a handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well. So no, the family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been - have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they've known for quite some time. So how they - how they haven't told anybody is - is again a miracle in itself. But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support."

They also joked that the Queen's corgis instantly took to Meghan, with Harry explaining: "The corgis took to you straight away. I've spent the spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…" "Just laying at my feet during tea, it was very sweet," Meghan added, laughing.